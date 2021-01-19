Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 235,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.