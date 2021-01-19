Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.66. 9,756,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

