Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $324,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

HON stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 2,655,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.