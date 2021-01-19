Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.82 Million in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,408,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $13.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.00. 838,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,783. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $420.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.43.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.