Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $497,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 38,364,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,040,516. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

