Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $671,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.94. 538,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,982. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day moving average of $454.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

