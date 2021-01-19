Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. 926,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

