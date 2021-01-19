Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 752 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 752 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.47. 4,524,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,323. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.