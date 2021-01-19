Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. 6,270,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

