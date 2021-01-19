Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVO. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. 1,001,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,905. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.