Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

