NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,407 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,117,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

