(NPTOY) (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

(NPTOY) (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) dropped 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

(NPTOY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPTOY)

Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.

