(NRE.TO) (TSE:NRE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(NRE.TO) (TSE:NRE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. (NRE.TO) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

(NRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NRE)

Namibia Rare Earths Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation activities. The Company is engaged developing a portfolio of mineral exploration project in Namibia, primarily the Lofdal Rare Earths Project, which is held by Namibia Rare Earths (Pty) Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for (NRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.