NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,283,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$722,638.50.

Shares of CVE NUG opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 41.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

