NULS Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. NULS has a market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

