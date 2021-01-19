Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRIX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Nurix Therapeutics had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Nurix Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

