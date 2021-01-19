NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.63 on Tuesday, hitting $521.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.