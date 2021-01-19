Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.61. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 516,705 shares changing hands.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $379.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

