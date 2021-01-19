OKB (OKB) Price Hits $6.19

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, OKB has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00016965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $371.68 million and approximately $181.55 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.00519615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.10 or 0.03911011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012406 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.