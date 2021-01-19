OKCash (OK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,167.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $21,167.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,280.91 or 1.00113221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012624 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,691,072 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

