OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $273.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.