OLD National Bancorp IN Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.05. The stock had a trading volume of 942,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,860. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

