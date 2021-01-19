OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

