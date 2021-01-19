OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 136,034 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 136,034 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

