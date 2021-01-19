Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 308.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.