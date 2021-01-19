ONE Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 195,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $125.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

