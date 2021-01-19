ONE Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

