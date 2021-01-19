ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. 286,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,898. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 136.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $49,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

