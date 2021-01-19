OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,802. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $54.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in OneMain by 53.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

