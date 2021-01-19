OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OneMain traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in OneMain by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

