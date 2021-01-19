Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

LPRO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,440. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $19,229,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.