ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.15

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 64389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several research firms have commented on ORBC. Raymond James upped their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ORBCOMM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ORBCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ORBCOMM by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.