Orchid Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $110.85 million and $19.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00057447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00515897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.89 or 0.03887335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012533 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

