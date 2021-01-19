ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 14,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $180,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

