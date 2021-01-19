Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $29,559.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00117665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00249900 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,179.76 or 0.97016334 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

