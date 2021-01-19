Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,436,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 3,566,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORRLF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.