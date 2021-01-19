OSA Token (OSA) Hits Market Cap of $96,025.09

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, OSA Token has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OSA Token has a total market cap of $96,025.09 and $2,813.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.30 or 0.00534306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.74 or 0.03904163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015921 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC.

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.