OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $39.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054176 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003527 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.