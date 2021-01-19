Oxen (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $30.36 million and $33,032.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,206.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.99 or 0.03839022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00425814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.01412319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.73 or 0.00565434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00441029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00286873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021965 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,894,824 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

