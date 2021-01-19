Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. Daido Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,662,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 948,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 53,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,090. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81.

