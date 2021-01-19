Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,628 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.29 on Tuesday, reaching $261.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.