Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $613,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,151 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 219,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,860. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

