Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.59. 12,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $313.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

