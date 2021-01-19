Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. The Boeing comprises about 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.69. 544,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,751. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.