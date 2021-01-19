Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,937 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

