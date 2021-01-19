Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,020 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.