Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,343 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

