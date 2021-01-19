Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 511,325 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.92 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

