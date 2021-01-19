Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $129.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. 661,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.92. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

